Zack Snyder Says He Has ‘No Plan’ to Continue Making DC Movies

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited director’s cut of ‘Justice League’ is scheduled to hit HBO Max in March.

The release comes after three years of impassioned fan speculations and rumors.

Although Synder “couldn’t be happier” over the enthusiasm for his film, he confessed that he has "no plan" to return to the DC cinematic universe.

I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League.

But would I continue?

I have no plan to, Zack Snyder, via Collider.

The 54-year-old filmmaker spoke about his feelings in a recent interview with Comic Book Debate.

Look, I never thought I’d be here doing this.

I didn’t think I’d be finishing Justice League… The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie.

This is a years-old movie I’m working on.

, Zack Snyder, via Collider.

Snyder said that the DC universe has since “branched off,” meaning his original “vision” and plan for “more movies” has changed.

The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine… As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies — five movies or something — but I’m busy.

I’ve got a lot going on, Zack Snyder, via Collider.

He thinks it’s “cool” that fans have so much “faith” in his work, but isn’t confident he’ll “continue” to create DC movies.

However, Snyder made it clear that he wasn't opposed to the possibility.

But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?, Zack Snyder, via Collider