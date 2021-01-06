The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

The 2021 Grammy Awards was originally scheduled for Jan.

31 but will be postponed due to the coronavirus.

According to HuffPost, producers chose to delay the event amid California’s surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 63rd annual ceremony was set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The awards show would have been produced without a live audience and with only presenters and performers.

A new date for the ceremony has not been announced.

Los Angeles County, where the event would take place has had more than 827,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases.