COVID-19 impact on the flower industry

It's no secret the coronavirus has hit small businesses hard..

Flower shops in terre haute are no exception.

Even though they may have had some challenges along the way... news 10's porsha williams tells us how the flower business has still found a way to "blossom".

[take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:35] porsh} "molly the owner here says they've seen an influx of people sending flowers to loved ones who may be in isolation during the pandemic.

This bouquet here is going to the hospital to cheer someone up."

"noticing a lot of people were sending flowers to individuals just to let them know they were thinking about them, if they were sick just letting them know they wanted them to get better quickly or just to put a smile on people's faces.

Molly barrett ownes "maggie and mos" flower shop in terre haute.

She says sales increased around the holidays.

"mothers day and thanksgiving christmas a lot of family members couldn't be together they were sending something and a lot of the card messages had something to say about next year we'll see you or hopefully ill see you on your birthday or something like that."

But she's also seen a downside to the pandemic.

More weddings were cancelled or postponed.

Celbrations she would have provided flowers for.

"i'm getting married in my parents backyard because this is my wedding date and we'll have a party later.

Unfortunately we did see a hand full of weddings that just got canceled altogether or postponed because someone in the family had tested positive for covid-19."

And covid-19 brought on another set of problems. she told me the biggest challenge for her business was getting the product she needed.

"making sure that we can get enough of the flowers in to service all of the orders that we get" porsh} "with valentines day right around the corner you need to get your order in right away so it will be ready before february 14th reporting in terre haute porsha williams news 10."

