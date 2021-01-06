Covid-19 Vaccine

Today to discuss our area's vaccination distribution process.

News 12's joeli poole has the details.

Currently, hamilton county is vaccinating phases 1a1, 1a2, and residents that are 75 years and older.

Today residents with the last name beginning with a - k and who qualify, were able to receive the vaccine and on wednesday, january 6th, residents with a last name beginning with l through z and who qualify under the phases have the chance to receive their vaccine.

Since so many hamilton county residents are taking advantage of the new vaccine , the hamilton county health department is facing new challenges.

Hayes "the issue here is really one of supply.

We should all be very encouraged and very grateful so many people in our community want to get the vaccine but we need more production of doses.

We need more supply of those doses to reach our county and we believe that will go a long way to alleviate some of the operational challenges we are now encountering."

Governor bill lee addressed the public about the progress of tennessee's vaccine distribution.

Bill lee "we have vaccinated over 150,000 tenneeseans.

We have built a strong infrastructure towards successful distributions across the state.

At this very moment we are one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered."

Officials want to remind residents that even though the vaccine is now available, it is important that we continue to wear masks, social distance, and get tested for the virus when suspected.

Hayes "the turnaround times that we are hearing from both the clinics and the health department are extremely quick like 24 to 48 hours in most cases.

Please get tested if you believe you have reason to think you have been exposed."

For more information on the county's vaccine distribution, go to wdef dot com in chattanooga, joeli poole, news 12 now.

Starting tomorrow, there