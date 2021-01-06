Legislating executive power 1.5.21

Bobbi McSwine takes us to the first day of the 2021 legislative session, where lawmakers are working to curb the governor's power

Executive powers focus on first day of 2021 legislative session frankfort republican lawmakers have been looking to limit governor andy beshear's emergency powers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

They criticize beshear for not asking for their input before issuing dozens of executive orders to stop the spread of the virus.

The first bill filed in the senate today would limit any executive orders from the governor to 30 days...after that time, the general assembly would have to meet in a special session to approve an extension.

It would also ban the governor from issuing a new executive order relating to the same emergency without legislative approval.

Republicans say senate bill two deals with section 13-a of the constitution... which allows the governor to issue executive orders during a state emergency.

Morgan mcgarvey (d) louisville "as a leader, when you go forward and what you're selling a policy or selling a plan you try to gain a consensus with those that are in management level that are decision makers.

The governor made no effort to do that whatsoever."

"we should have learned some lessons - that we are all in this together - to be able to see what other people are ensuring and what some people are ensuring on a daily basis."

