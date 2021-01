100% Wolf movie (2020)

100% Wolf movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 100% Wolf centers on Freddy Lupin, heir to a proud family line of werewolves.

Positive he'll become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when his first "warfing" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious - poodle.

Genre: Animation, Adventure Director: Alexs Stadermann Writers: Ranald Allan, David Breen, Fin Edquist Stars: Loren Gray, Adriane Daff, Jane Lynch