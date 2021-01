There is a new COVID-19 antibody treatment being used in Las Vegas area hospitals.

AND PATIENTS AT SOUTHERN HILLSHOSPITAL..MIGHT BE GIVEN A NEW "MONO-CLONAL" ANTI-BODY TREATMENT.A SPOKESPERSON SAYS..IT IS IN THE SAME FAMILY OFMEDICATION..AS THE EXPERIMENTAL TREATMENTGIVEN TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP..

WHEN HE HAD COVID-19.SO FAR..THE HOSPITAL HAS GIVEN MORETHAN "1-HUNDRED" DOSES OF THEANTI-BODY COCKTAIL..WHICH HAS SHOWN TO BE EFFECTVEIN TREATING PATIENTS..AND KEEPING THEM FROMDEVELOING MORE SEVERE SYMPTOMS.THE NEW COCOVID-19 VARIANT.....THAT SPREADS MORE QUICKLY...