Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S02E02 Zoey's Extraordinary Distraction

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 2x02 "Zoey's Extraordinary Distraction" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Zoey’s attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna (guest star Jee Young Han), comes to “help” with the baby.