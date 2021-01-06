Medical professor talks to Patrick about COVID variants (2)

Patrick Nolan gets answers to viewer's questions about COVID variants.

MANY OF THE SENIORS SAY STANDINGIN THE COLD... IS JUST A SMALLPRICE TO PAY FOR A SAFER FUTURE.WE’VE BEEN HEARING QUESTIONS ANDSOME CONCERNS FROM YOU ON OURFACEBOOK PAGE ..

BOTH ABOUT THEVACCINE AND THESE NEW STRAINS OFCOVID 19.

EARLIER TODAY, I GOTON ZOOM TO ASK THE HEAD OFFGCU’S PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTPROGRAM FOR HIS TAKE ON BOTHTOPICS ..

STARTING WITH THEVACCINE.(2:55--2:34)ROBERT HAWKES/Director of FGCUPhysician Assistant Program: Iwant people to be confident toknow the vaccine is safe anddoing everything we’re supposedto do and don’t be afraid totake it.

PATRICK: Should peoplebe taking additional ordifferent precautions with thenew strains.

They shouldprobably be aware that becauseit’s more easily spread it’smore important to maintain handwashing and using handsanitizers and maintain the maskwhen outside.

And moreimportantly if you’ve beeexposed to someone who’s had itof if you’re sick yourself,pleas don’t go outside.

Becauseif it’s easier to spread, thatjust means it’s going easier tospread to other people.MORE OF OUR INTERVIEW AT 11 ..INCLUDING HIS ANSWER TO