Eric Trump Any Republican Who Does Not Object Election Results, Saying They'll See Primary Challenges

Presidential son Eric Trump is threatening to quote “primary” any Republican who refuses to object to the election results and overthrow president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Presidential son Eric Trump is threatening to quote “primary” any Republican who refuses to object to the election results and overthrow president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Having set an ambitious agenda to reinvigorate US global leadership by pursuing a proactive grand strategy, US President-elect..
super tuesday for bri