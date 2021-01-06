A whopping 64% of Americans feel physically older than they are (and say lack of nutrition knowledge is to blame)

Sixty-four percent of Americans aged 25-45 feel physically older than their actual age, according to new research.Yet mentally, 73% feel younger than they really are. Given the sense of an older physical age, it's no surprise that four in 10 say that they have aches and pains with no identifiable source -seven of them, on average. Does all this perceived premature aging strengthen Americans' belief in the adage that "youth is wasted on the young?" For 55% of respondents, the answer is yes.The study also examined why respondents might be feeling older than their real age. Four in 10 admitted the top struggle of growing up is being responsible for their physical health, including making their own doctor's appointments. The same proportion, moreover, admitted to not buying nutritious food when grocery shopping. Speaking of youth being wasted on the young, a full 34% say parenting has aged them. Work takes a toll on youthful vigor as well, but not necessarily, as one might expect, due to the stress and responsibility it can entail.Instead, about a third of respondents (33%) blamed their workstation ergonomics for their sense of aging. And among the hardest parts of being an adult, for 36% of respondents, is working up the energy to cook up a balanced meal every night. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Omega-3 supplement Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil, the survey found that more than half of respondents said they still struggle to consume the right amounts of nutrients - and 71% admit they couldn't identify the right number of daily servings required from each food group.Sixty-three percent of respondents say they feel much older than they expected to at their current age. And nine out of ten respondents reported being concerned about their heart health. Immune health (87%) and eye health (87%) were also top health areas that gave respondents pause."Our perception of aging can be influenced by many cultural factors, but it ultimately has little to do with our overall state of health.

It's important to listen to your body, especially when it comes to nutrition," said Dr. Taz Bhatia, Integrative Medicine Physician. Balanced nutritional intake proved challenging for a good proportion of respondents. A full 26% rarely or never consumed fruits, and nearly a quarter said the same about veggies. Moreover, nearly a third of respondents (thirty-one percent) in this age group reported that they rarely or never consumed fish -- a far cry from the United States Department of Agriculture recommendation of eating two servings per week."The survey data reveals that nutrition gaps are more than common among adults in this age group, but that's not necessarily a surprise.

For example, it's understandable that busy adults don't necessarily have time to cook the recommended servings of fish per week, even though it is an excellent source of Omega-3s that support heart and immune health," said Dr. Bhatia."If you can't add more of these foods to your diet, one of the best ways to mitigate these nutrient gaps is with high quality supplements," she added.

"Look at how the supplements are sourced, the quality and quantity of the ingredients and any third-party testing." Sixty-three percent of respondents said that as they've gotten older, the number of vitamins and supplements they take has increased.However, two-thirds still feel like they should be taking more than they currently do.