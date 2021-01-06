Alabama's DeVonta Smith Is Awarded the Heisman Trophy

Smith is the first wide receiver to be named the best player in college football in 29 years.

He beat three quarterbacks, the position that has dominated the Heisman Trophy for the past two decades.

In his acceptance speech for the award, Smith thanked his teammates.

With team success comes individual success so without you all, I wouldn't be where I'm at today, winning this award, DeVonta Smith, Heisman Acceptance Speech, via CBS News.

Smith's win makes him the third Crimson Tide player to receive the trophy since 2009.

The senior was named second-team All-American during his junior year, while also leading in both receptions and yards.

Smith will play in the Jan.

11 national championship game against Ohio State as a Heisman recipient