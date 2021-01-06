Pence Rejects Trump’s Desperate Plea to Overturn Election Results

Vice President Mike Pence has publicly broken with Donald Trump and refused his demands to overthrow the results of the presidential election.

In a three-page statement, Pence said he did not have “unilateral authority” to change the results of the election.

It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not, Mike Pence, via Twitter.

He ended by saying he will “keep [his] oath” and “do [his] duty” by presiding over the tallying of the Electoral College votes.

I will do my duty to see to it that we open the certificates of the Electors … hear objections … and count the votes of the Electoral College … in a manner consistent with our Constitution, laws, and history.

So Help Me God, Mike Pence, via Twitter.

Shortly before Pence released his statement, Trump publicly called on him to “do the right thing” so that he could win the election.

I hope Mike is going to do the right thing.

If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.

If he doesn’t that will be a sad day for our country.

, Donald Trump, via CNN.

Following Pence’s statement, Trump took to Twitter to accuse him of lacking “courage.”.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution … USA demands the truth!

, Donald Trump, via Twitter