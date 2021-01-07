Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Top 10 Hero vs Hero Anime Fights

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:37s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Hero vs Hero Anime Fights
Top 10 Hero vs Hero Anime Fights

Sometimes, the good guys just have to duke it out.

Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where the heroes fought against each other.

Sometimes, the good guys just have to duke it out.

Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where the heroes fought against each other, as seen in series such as "One Piece", "Fairy Tail", "Black Clover", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Top 10 Anime Moments of 2020

Top 10 Anime Moments of 2020

WatchMojo

They're the scenes that stuck with us all year. Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime moments to come out of..