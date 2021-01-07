Top 10 Hero vs Hero Anime Fights

Sometimes, the good guys just have to duke it out.
Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where the heroes fought against each other.
Sometimes, the good guys just have to duke it out.
Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where the heroes fought against each other.
Sometimes, the good guys just have to duke it out.
Join Ashley as he counts down the times in anime where the heroes fought against each other, as seen in series such as "One Piece", "Fairy Tail", "Black Clover", and more!
They're the series set to dominate the upcoming year! Join Ashley as he counts down the anime we're most excited for in 2021
They're the scenes that stuck with us all year. Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best anime moments to come out of..