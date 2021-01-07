10-12 birds died in Thane, but tested negative for bird flu: Maharashtra minister

Bird flu or avian influenza has hit several states amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar informed that carcasses of around 12 dead birds tested negative for bird flu in the state.

"We are on red alert, seeing corona we have to be very alert about it.

We cannot let the outbreak happen.

Avian influenza has caused deaths of hundreds of birds in states of Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.

Around 10-12 birds had died in Thane, samples of carcasses have tested negative for bird flu."