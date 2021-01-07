Patel: 'Language used by Trump was inciting violence'

Priti Patel has said the language used by President Trump towards protesters storming the US Capitol was "inciting that violence".

The Home Secretary added that Donald Trump's inability to condemn the violence was a "complete failure".

Four people died on Wednesday during the protests which occurred while Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College vote from November's presidential election.

US lawmakers have now certified Joe Biden's election victory, forcing President Trump to commit to an "orderly transition".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn