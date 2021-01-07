Akshay Kumar starts Bachchan Pandey shoot, shares pic from the sets
Akshay Kumar starts Bachchan Pandey shoot, shares pic from the sets

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer.

Akshay on Thursday took to Instagram to share his picture from the film set.

#Akshaykumar #Bachchanpandey