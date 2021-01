Bird flu: MP govt bans chicken supply from southern states for next 10 days

On growing cases of bird flu, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We are keeping an eye on bird flu and have issued the guideline for poultry farms. We have banned the supply of chicken from the southern states to Madhya Pradesh for the next 10 days.

We are taking precautions." On being asked 'Love Jihad' law hasn't been signed by the Governor yet, CM Chouhan said, "We have sent this after the cabinet meeting now.

It will be implemented."