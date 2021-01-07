McCarran Terminal 1 temporarily closes economy Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16s 07 Jan 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

McCarran Terminal 1 temporarily closes economy Fewer passengers are flying in and out of McCarran Airport. So the terminal-1 economy lot will be temporarily closed starting this morning at 6 a.m.

SO THE TERMINAL-1 ECONOMY LOTWILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSEDSTARTING THIS MORNING AT -6-A-M.THE AIRPORT SAYS TRAVELERS CANUSE LONG TERM PARKING IN THETERMINAL 1 AND 3 GARAGES.OR PARK IN THE TERMINAL 3ECONOMY LOT.LAS VEGAS RANKS 26-TH FOR THEBEST CITIES FOR AN ACTIVE

Advertisement