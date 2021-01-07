CureVac strikes COVID vaccine alliance with Bayer

German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and distribute doses, the two companies said on Thursday.
Ciara Lee reports
German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and distribute doses, the two companies said on Thursday.
Ciara Lee reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised CureVac's innovative work on vaccines during a visit to its HQ in September. The firm will now team up..