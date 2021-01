Trump Tells DC Supporters: "We Love You"

President Donald Trump posted a video on Twitter, addressing demonstrators and rioters who overtook the US Capitol.

In the now deleted video, Pres.

Trump praised the rioters and asked them to stand down.

Trump also repeated false claims that there was widespread election fraud.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people." "We have to have peace." "So go home.

We love you; you're very special."