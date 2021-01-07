Congress Affirms Biden As President Following 7-Hour Siege

Just before 4 a.m., Vice President Mike Pence accepted the electoral votes from all 50 states and declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 election.
CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.
Just before 4 a.m., Vice President Mike Pence accepted the electoral votes from all 50 states and declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner in the 2020 election.
CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.
World Leaders React to Siege at
U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump Extremists .
On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters..
Joe Scarborough condemned the Capitol Police’s response to the mob’s siege of the Capitol and called for the arrest of..