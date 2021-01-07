Congress Affirms Joe Biden As Next U.S. President

At 3:40 a.m.
ET on Thursday, the joint session of Congress affirmed president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris' Electoral College win.
At 3:40 a.m.
ET on Thursday, the joint session of Congress affirmed president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris' Electoral College win.
After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, a shaken Congress returned to certify Joe Biden's election..
The Electoral College votes were certified during a long session of Congress, declaring President-Elect Joe Biden the winner of the..