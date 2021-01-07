Political science expert responds to chaos at the Capitol

Was for congress to certify the election results.the process is pure performance art.melinda kovacs, political science professor, expert: "the capitol, the national legislature, the lawmakers of the entire nation were threatened by armed people."

Melinda kovach is a professor at missouri western and a political scientist.she says she's still searching for the words to describe the violence at the u.s. capitol.melinda kovacs, political science professor, expert: "i'm still trying to find the correct terminology.

I think a riot is a useful term to use.

I think insurrection is a correct term to use but i don't know what we want to call this.

Coup comes to mind."as a life-long student of comparative politics -- she says there are dozens of examples of an event like this a first in the u.s.melinda kovacs, political science professor, expert: "as a comparativist, i look at this and i feel like today the united states cross a threshold, the united states lost its ability to look at other countries in the world and tell them, 'this is how you ought to act and this is how you ought not to act.

This is what qualifies as democracy and this is what does not qualify as democracy."she says the powder keg at the capitol was foreseeable.

Melinda kovacs, political science professor, expert: "there has been rhetoric that has been building and setting the stage for this.

I am sad.

I am outraged today.

The one thing i am not is surprised."adding a political leaders words matter.melinda kovacs, political science professor, expert: "politics is an arena, in which every statement, every word, every tweet, will have direct palpable consequences."

