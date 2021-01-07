Trump Considers Pardoning Himself

The NY Times reports that Pres.

Donald Trump has spoken to aides about pardoning himself in the days before he leaves office.

The report said Trump has had several conversations about the topic since Election Day.

The president has pondered about the legal and political impact if he were to pardon himself.

Trump hasn't been shy about giving out executive clemency grants like gifts to his friends.

Pardoning himself would be an extraordinary use of the constitutional power.

Business Insider said Trump pardoning himself would put the U.S. in uncharted legal territory.