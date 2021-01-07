New television show calls Macon ‘home’

The Go-Big Show was filmed at the Macon Centreplex last year.

Happening tonight -- there's a lot to watch on tv -- including a dare-devil contest show... filmed in macon.

The "go big show" premieres tonight.

It was filmed at the macon centerplex and coliseum last year.

Aaron buzza is the v-p of development for visit macon.

He says... the venues were able to provide a bubble space... so the show could film safely... during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the nearby marriot helped keep everyone socially distanced.

The macon community was also invited to participate in a tail-gate and watch the show ... from the comfort of their cars.

We had the opportunity to do the drive-in experience, we're gonna see people as part of that audience that we know, so that'll be fun and that experince i think was good for those who were able to be involved with that.

The show includes stars... snoop dog, rosario