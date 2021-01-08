Local reaction

We hear from a state lawmaker and the mayor of Hamilton County on the violence yesterday at the Capitol.

Yesterday's events that took place in the u.s. capitol, local officials share their opinions on the protests.

Protesters breached the nation's capitol shortly after 1 p.m.

Yesterday causing congress to evacuate the building.

4 people are now confirmed dead.

State representative yusuf hakeem says what happened at the capitol was unacceptable.

"i am of the opinion that if those people who instigated this breach of the capitol are not held accountable it lends itself to allow something like this to happen again."

Hamilton county mayor jim coppinger says violence is not the answer.

"it's disappointing, because here in the united states that is not how we resolve our differences with violence.

I'm both saddened and disappointed at the same time."

Both officials hope peace will come in the