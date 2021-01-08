LAST MAN STANDING 9x2 - Clip from season 9 episode 2 - Tim & Mike Bond

LAST MAN STANDING 9x2 - Clip from season 9 episode 2 - Tim & Mike Bond - Tim & Mike bond over tom hanks and a broken breaker.

Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women.

Mike seeks refuge in his job at the Outdoor Man store and revels in his vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his many opinions.

After the events of the eighth season finale, during which Kristin went into labor with her baby daughter, while Mandy was pregnant with her first child, the series jumps ahead into the near future, when Mike and his wife, Vanessa, will contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man – and who could be his successor.