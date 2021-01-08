Teaching talk about discussing Capitol chaos with students

There is a growing sentiment among some in education that Wednesday's events must be used as a teaching moment.

From new for you this morning on daybreak.

Many are still trying to comprehend the violence that took place at the capitol on wednesday.

Now, madelyne is learning how those who shape the minds of our youth are having tough conversations about the events that unfolded.

Madelyne?

Brooke.

We've heard it a million times ?

"*?

"* children the future of our nation and the way we speak to them matters.

Wednesday was a historic day for the country and young children pay attention more than we might realize.

Christine stanich teaches middle schoolers and tells me they spent the entire math period talking about how to speak their voices... but the importance of how to speak their voices ?

"(responsibly.

Hr children are 6 years old and younger, so even though they don't completely comprehend what's happening... she still wanted to make sure they are "i was able to relate it to donald trump lost a game and he didn't think that was very fair and now he's upset about it and his teammates are upset about it.

They kind of understood it from that stand point and were able to ask questions and it's just important that we educate our children, so they can make well rounded decisions even if they don't necessarily match with our opinions, that they're making the most well rounded and educated decisions possible."

She tells me no matter the age... their voices need to be heard so they can help build a better thank you madelyne.

There is a growing sentiment among some in education that wednesday's events must be used as a teaching moment and she's one of