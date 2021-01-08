Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: BCAT, NTWK

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares, Russell Jared Koesterich, made a $32,805 purchase of BCAT, buying 1,500 shares at a cost of $21.87 a piece.

So far Koesterich is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.98.

Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Koesterich bought BCAT at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $201,605 at an average of $20.16 per share.

And on Thursday, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased $20,050 worth of NetSol Technologies, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $4.01 each.

Before this latest buy, Ghauri bought NTWK at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $167,049 at an average of $3.04 per share.

NetSol Technologies is trading off about 0.9% on the day Friday.

So far Ghauri is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.26.