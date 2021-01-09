GC Elite High School football showcase

However, college football recruiting is far from over.

The 2020 high school football season may be over on the Gulf Coast.

The camp will include a 40-yard dash competition, individual position drills, and 1-on-1 competition drills.

40 times will be- documented and the entire - showcase will be live streamed- on youtube, so all the numbers- athletes put up can be sent to- college coaches.- several college coaches will- also be in attendance at- the showcase.

9th through 12th- graders of all positions are- welcome to come out and - participate in the event.

- - donte stallworth, showcase- recruiting- coordinator and instructor: "du to the season, you know with- corona, some teams- had to cancel their season or - miss games.

So we thought we- would give back to- them by coming out here to- showcase their skills for - coaches."

Tavaris crosby, showcase- instructor: - "what we're hoping they leave with is the knowledge of the- game a little bit better- and also just bridging that gap- between the high school and the- college.

Becaues a lot- of them, like he said, didn't - have a real fair shake at this- season due to covid.

So, we - wanted to be able to bridge tha- gap and kinda connect the kids- with the college- players that didn't have the- opportunity to during the - season."

G-c elite recommends atheletes- remember to - bundle up and show up by 10 a-m- or earlier in orer to get - their temperature checked and - get through position-