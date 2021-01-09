GC Elite High School football showcase

The 2020 high school football season may be over on the Gulf Coast.
However, college football recruiting is far from over.
- the 20-20 high school football- season may be over here on the- gulf coast, however, college- football- recruiting is far from over.- gulf coast elite training is- helping those high school - football players who are hoping- to play the game at the next- level - with a free showcase and camp - tomorrow starting at 11 a-m - at milner stadium.- the camp will include a 40-yard- dash competition, - individual position drills, and- 1-on-1 competition- drills.
40 times will be- documented and the entire - showcase will be live streamed- on youtube, so all the numbers- athletes put up can be sent to- college coaches.- several college coaches will- also be in attendance at- the showcase.
9th through 12th- graders of all positions are- welcome to come out and - participate in the event.
- - donte stallworth, showcase- recruiting- coordinator and instructor: "du to the season, you know with- corona, some teams- had to cancel their season or - miss games.
So we thought we- would give back to- them by coming out here to- showcase their skills for - coaches."
Tavaris crosby, showcase- instructor: - "what we're hoping they leave with is the knowledge of the- game a little bit better- and also just bridging that gap- between the high school and the- college.
Becaues a lot- of them, like he said, didn't - have a real fair shake at this- season due to covid.
So, we - wanted to be able to bridge tha- gap and kinda connect the kids- with the college- players that didn't have the- opportunity to during the - season."
G-c elite recommends atheletes- remember to - bundle up and show up by 10 a-m- or earlier in orer to get - their temperature checked and - get through position-
