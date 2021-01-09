Twitter Suspended Trump's Account Permanently

Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump from accessing his account.

Facebook moved to block Trump "indefinitely" on Thursday following a violent siege of the US Capitol.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a tweet.

Plans to storm the Capitol had been circulating on social media sites like Facebook.

The plans were also spread on Twitter and Parler in the weeks leading up to the attack.