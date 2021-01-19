Donald Trump's farewell address: The movement we started is only just beginning

President Donald Trump released a farewell video address Tuesday, posted on aWhite House twitter account.
In the remarks, Trump says he will pray for thesuccess of the next administration "in keeping America safe and prosperous."
