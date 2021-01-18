QANON Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter

Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Republican from Georgia known for her promotion of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

In a statement, she was suspended by Twitter for 12 hours.

Twitter confirmed to Insider that Greene had been temporarily "locked out" from the account.

She was cited for violations of its civic integrity policy.

On Saturday, Greene tweeted that Trump supporters should "mobilize and make your voices heard in opposition to these attacks on our liberties." Social-media platforms, including Twitter, have cracked down on accounts that spread misinformation and encourage violence.

The move comes after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol on January 6.