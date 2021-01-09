LX 2048 Movie - Sci-Fi Mind-Bender

- In the year 2048, the sun has become so toxic people can no longer leave their houses in daytime, and normal life is conducted mostly inside the virtual realm.

Adam is a husband and father who discovers that he has a mysterious heart disease.

With no possibility for an organ transplant, he is now scheduled to be replaced by a cloned upgrade – an improved version of himself that will be supplied to his estranged wife as part of the Premium 3 government insurance plan.

Spiraling out of control, Adam starts living on borrowed time, seeking to find a solution before his replica will be sent to raise his kids and replace his existence across the board.

From visionary director Guy Moshe ("Bunraku") and starring James D’Arcy ("Dunkirk," Marvel’s "Agent Carter"), Anna Brewster ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Versailles") and Delroy Lindo (Spike Lee’s "Da 5 Bloods," "Get Shorty")