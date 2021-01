How to win an argument (at the US Supreme Court, or anywhere) | Neal Katyal

The secret to winning an argument isn't grand rhetoric or elegant style, says US Supreme Court litigator Neal Katyal -- it takes more than that.

With stories of some of the most impactful cases he's argued before the Court, Katyal shows why the key to crafting a persuasive and successful argument lies in human connection, empathy and faith in the power of your ideas.

"The question is not how to win every argument," he says.

"It's how to get back up when you do lose."