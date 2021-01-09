India starts MEGA vaccination drive from JANUARY 16 | Oneindia News

In a big development today, India said it will start its vaccination drive from January 16th, 2021.
This was decided at a high level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Saturday.
Watch the video for details.
#india #vaccine #covishield
In a big development today, India said it will start its vaccination drive from January 16th, 2021.
This was decided at a high level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Saturday.
Watch the video for details.
#india #vaccine #covishield
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched by PM Modi on January 16, Saturday. Reactions from politicos across the country..
The world's biggest vaccination drive begins today in India. If all goes as per plan, 30 crore Indians will be inoculated by July..