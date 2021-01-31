Covid-19: Third healthcare worker dies after vaccination, officials cite comorbidities|Oneindia News

Another healthcare worker in Telangana who was vaccinated against Covid-19 earlier this month has died.

This is the third such incident that has come to light in the state since India commenced the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16.

The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old female healthcare worker.

Officials with the Telangana government's health department said the cause of death is "clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to Covid vaccination.

