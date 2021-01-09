COVID-19 vaccination drive to start from Jan 16

On January 09, the Government of India has announced that COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from Jan 16, 2021.

The priority will be given to healthcare workers and frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore.

It will be followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, estimated to be around 27 crore.

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review status of COVID-19 in the country along with preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination, today.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary and other senior officials.