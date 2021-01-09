'Q Shaman' Arrested, Charged

A QAnon leader who rioted at the US Capitol on Wednesday has been arrested.

Business Insider reports the conspiracy-theory movement's 'Q Shaman' took photos on the Senate dais and marched through the Capitol with a megaphone.

Three days later, Arizona resident Jake Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was arrested and charged with federal crimes.

Business Insider reports The man is known for appearing at pro-Trump events dressed in red, white, and blue face paint and a horned, furry helmet.

QAnon has been feeding voter-fraud claims to President Donald Trump for months.