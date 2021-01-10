3 new cases of the UK coronavirus strain confirmed in N.Y.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that three additional cases of the UK strain of the COVID-19 virus have been identified in New York.

Two of the new cases are related to the original case that was identified in saratoga county.

The first -- a 60- year-old man who worked at a jewelry store in saratoga springs.

Two employees there have now also contracted the new strain of the virus.

The third new case was identified in nassau county.

The governor says it is a 64-year-old man from massapequa.

"the sample was received from a private lab sent to the state department of health, which has been doing sampling.

That brings the number of uk cases in this country to just about 55, and we believe that it ismot number would suggest."

The governor says the state is now expanding vaccine distribution.

He says there will be thousands of sites set up at pharmacies and doctor's offices across the state.

Some health care workers across the country are declining the covid-19