Massacre Time Movie (1966) - Franco Nero, George Hilton, Linda Sini

Massacre Time Movie (1966) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A prospector and his drunkard half-brother must fight a rancher and his sadistic son after they seize control of his farm.

Director: Lucio Fulci Writers: Fernando Di Leo, Fernando Di Leo, Lucio Fulci Stars: Franco Nero, George Hilton, Linda Sini