Fans Prepare for CFP Championship

In less than 24 hours alabama and ohio state will be battling it out for the college football playoff national championship..

Waay 31's max cohan spoke to local fans as they look forward to the biggest game of the year.

"watch out here comes alabama, just like they did all season."

Across huntsville sunday-- fans shared excitement and confidence ahead of alabama's fifth c-f-p title game appearance..on monday the tide will face the ohio state buckeyes in miami as they try to cap off a perfect season.

Fans like johnathan & william kash say they plan to watch the game at home with family and friends -- enjoying some food and drinks before what they're sure will be a night to remember..

William kash -- alabama fan "yeah, they're gonna bring the championship home."

While some watch the game on tv -- fans like tommy ray will actually be at hard rock stadium..monday's game will be rays 12th national championship -- and he says the butterflies before the big games never goes away.

Tommy ray -- in miami for national championship "oh yeah, definitely is, especially, i always say when you get into the game and you know and you look at the clock pregame and its down to 60 minutes pregame and how it clicks down, seems like that hour takes forever."

And after the wild year and season its been.

"play, not play, no fans, some fans."

Ray says he feels blessed to be in miami for his 618th game in a row -- "if i walk out of the game tomorrow night and look back on 13 in a row and a national championship i would be blessed far beyond what i deserve.

It'll be a wonderful season and one for the books."

Reporting in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news.