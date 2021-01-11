Max CFP final preview

WAAY 31's Max Cohan shows us what coaches are saying the day before the CFP title game.

The nfl super wild card weekend definitely lived up to its name -- especially if you caught the action over on nickelodeon.but for the titans things weren't so super in nashville.

Tennessee got off to hot start with a beautiful connection from tannehill to aj brown -- won't see many prettier than that -- then the defense would make a stand and malcolm butler picks off lamar jackson for his first postseason interception since super bowl 49!!!

But lamar jackson would not be denied -- the reigning nfl mvp can do it himself -- taking off for a 48 yard touchdown -- with moves like that you can understand why he finished the game with 136 rushing yards.

The ravens defense would grab a late pick to stop the titans in the games final minutes as baltimore holds derrick henry to just 40 yards and moves on with a 20-13 win..

Not that you need any reminding but tomorrow night is the college football playoff national championship.a labama and ohio will square off for the first time since the 20-15 sugar bowl.

Both teams are already in miami and ready to cap off a season unlike any other...even for a team like ohio state who made the national championship having only played seven games -- head coach ryan day says just making it to this far isn't a point of pride or satisfaction..

Well, i mean, no one ever talks about getting to the national championship, they talk about winning the national championship.

Along the way there are certain goals that you have to reach to get to this point, but the ultimate goal is to win this game.

When you have your goals of beating your rival, of winning the conference, of winning the semifinal and then finally this game, you have to check off those boxes.

But ultimately this is the final goal.

That's what all the focus is on right now.

And in a season of distractions -- with injuries, postponements and so much more -- coach saban said its something his team anticipated and said their perseverance is one of the reasons they're where they are... we told our players basically the team that shows the maturity to be able to handle disruptions is going to have the best chance to be successful in the end, and consistency in performance is always a key to success, and that perseverance has shown up in the way we've been able to play with consistency.

But you also want to finish strong.

That's always a part of any season.

That's going to be the challenge for us in this particular game against a very good team.

Now everyone is wondering if wide receiver jaylen waddle will be good to go monday --- coach saban said he will be a game time decision .

But waddle is a real difference maker -- he recorded 4 touchdowns and over 550 yards in the four games before his injury... thatll do