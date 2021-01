Huge snowball fight in Madrid amid unprecedented cold snap

Emergency crews in central Spain have cleared 500 roads and rescued more than1,500 people stranded in vehicles as the country slowly shovels its way out ofits worst snowstorm in recent memory.

After recording 20 inches of snow in theSpanish capital between Friday night and Saturday, Madrid and a large swatheof the country remained impassable, with roads, rail lines and air traveldisrupted by Storm Filomena.

The blizzard has been blamed for four deaths.