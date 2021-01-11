Cyclists compete in the Gravel Cup in Oxford

Several cyclists from around Mississippi competed in the Gravel Cup on Saturday.

Bike riders are resting up after spending a hundred miles on the roads in and around oxford.

They took part in the mississippi gravel cup.

Wtva's taylor tucker tells us how riders had to take extra precautions during this year's race.

Aslive: riders from all around mississippi and even folks from 8 other states as far as iowa and colorado, enjoyed an inspiring ride around oxford mississippi.

Pkg: sot: "seeing all the smiles, seeing all the exhilaration, i think sometimes competition is good for the soul.

" bart luther is a cylsist from biloxi ms. he participated in last years race but today was his first time competining in oxford and in a pandemic.

Sot: even though this is more than a competition, this is comradery.

You mix that with a little competition it's fun for everybody."

Bart luther - participant and owner of biloxi bicycle works the ms gravel cup is a four race series happening place in several parts of mississippi.

The friendly competetion is a way to bring the gravel community together.

Sot:" we're really proud to bring people into our mississippi communities and experience mississippi on two wheels."

Jason wendi shearer - cofounders of ordinary epics this year because of the coronavirus , organizers made some adjustments.

They changedthe way riders start out the race(how?) they required every rider to wear a mask.

They allowed fewer riders; 150.

But that didnt stop riders from participating.

Sot: "what we were excited and surprised to see was that those riders signed up in minutes.

Everybody was ready to get back on their bikes.

So we were happy to see that they trusted that we had the right program in place."

The adjustments didn't affect how riders prepared for the race.

Sot: "we've done a lot of gravel riding.

A lot of preparation for this race as far as getting groups together out there on the gravel and just having fun.

Race pace, we haven't pushed that much but today will be racing to stay in shape."

This is the 4th year for the mississippi gravel cup.

Its also the second year the university of mississippi field station hosted riders to participate.

Cofounders jason and wendi got the scott knight for giving them a place to bring riders into the gravel community.( not sure what this means.) sot: "were the best kept secret in all of oxford, so getting to let people know the field station is out here and that it's available.

