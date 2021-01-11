BioNTech lifts vaccine target to 2 bln doses

BioNTech has lifted its target for vaccine production to 2 billion doses in 2021, up from 1.3 billion doses earlier, thanks to new production facilities and efficiency gains.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
BioNTech has lifted its target for vaccine production to 2 billion doses in 2021, up from 1.3 billion doses earlier, thanks to new production facilities and efficiency gains.
Julian Satterthwaite reports.
[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its..
Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the..