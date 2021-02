Doggy Loves Looking After Ducklings

Occurred in May 2020 / St Martin's, Scotland, UKInfo from Licensor: "This is our GSD Neptune in the spring after I hatched ducklings from our eggs as I do breed chickens and ducks.

We live in Scotland on the farm and Neptune is very popular in the area and known as big softie that loves kids and our two cats, our chickens, and ducks."