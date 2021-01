Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship Is Instagram-Official

Michael B.

Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship Is Instagram-Official.

Jordan and Harvey, who were seen together in Atlanta before Thanksgiving.

Both took to social media Sunday night to share pictures of their blossoming romance.

Photographer Leo Volcy was credited for the snaps.

The pictures were met with a slew of positive reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Including Gabrielle Union, Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq.

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter was previously linked to rapper Future