Donald Trump Banned on Major Sites Across the Internet

Donald Trump has continued to be shut down online following the horrifying events at the Capitol last week.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were among the first platforms to ban or indefinitely suspend Trump.

They accused him of using the platforms to incite the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world, Mark Zuckerberg, via Facebook.

Now, Trump and/or content relating to Trump has been restricted on numerous other sites.

Reddit has banned the unofficial subreddit “r/DonaldTrump,” as their site-wide policies don’t allow for content that “promotes hate, or … calls for violence against groups of people.” .

Streaming platform Twitch has disabled Trump’s channel to prevent the platform from “being used to incite further violence.”.

Shopify has permanently removed two Trump affiliated online stores, as they “don’t tolerate actions that invite violence.”.

Snapchat disabled Trump’s account to prevent him from using it to spread hate and incite violence.

Pinterest is limiting pro-Trump hashtags such as “#StoptheSteal” and monitoring/removing harmful content.

Payment-processing platform Stripe will not process payments for Trump’s campaign.

Tiktok is removing hashtags such as “#stopthesteal” and content/accounts that “seek to incite, glorify, or promote violence.”